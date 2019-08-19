New Delhi: In a big jolt to Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him in an alleged sexual assault case lodged by a former woman colleague.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Goa’s lower court to complete the trial preferably within six months in the case against Tejpal.

Earlier, he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted his junior colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. However, he has denied the allegations levelled against him.

He was charged under various IPC sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354- (A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

On November 30 2013, Tejpal was arrested by the Goa crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014, when the Supreme Court granted him the relief.