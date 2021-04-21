New Delhi: In a remarkable move to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Tata Group on Tuesday said that it is importing 24 cylinders of liquid oxygen to aid the government in combating the crisis caused by oxygen shortage in hospitals across India. Tata’s efforts were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called it a “compassionate gesture”. “Together, the people of India will fight COVID-19,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - FIH Hockey Pro League: India-Great Britain Matches Postponed

The Tata Group made the announcement on Twitter stating that it is “committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID-19” and to “mitigate the oxygen crisis”. Also Read - Serum Announces Coronavirus Vaccine Price. Promises On Availabilty in Retail Market; Check Rates

“The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata,” the company said in a subsequent tweet. Also Read - Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, LNJP Get Fresh Batch of Oxygen Supply, Stock May Last Till Tomorrow

In the wee hours on Wednesday, some of the top hospitals in Delhi received a fresh supply of oxygen cylinders after the Delhi government said it had only a few hours of oxygen left.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also sent an SOS to Union minister Piyush Goyal at 10:20 pm, saying oxygen at GTB Hospital may not last beyond 4 hrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised speech to the nation, urged vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production capacity to vaccinate all Indians in the shortest possible time. He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.