New Delhi: The Indian Parliament is going to get a brand new structure and the Tata Projects Ltd has won a contract worth Rs 861.90 crore for the construction of the new Parliament building, government officials said on Wednesday. The Tata’s beat Larsen and Toubro Ltd who had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Jaya Bachchan Over Her 'Thali' Remark, Says, ‘Decorated My Thali With Women-Centric Roles’

Notably, the new Parliament building is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to rebuild the central Vista in New Delhi. The project that will kick off after the Monsoon Session is expected to be completed within a year. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: All-Party Meet Underway, Oppn's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma Present

The Central Public Works Department, that opened the financial bids this morning, said that the building will be designed as ground plus two-storey triangular structure at an estimated cost of Rs 940 crore. The national emblem of India is likely to sit atop on the roof of the new building. Also Read - From Rajnath's Stern Warning Against China to Bollywood Drug Nexus Case: Here's Day 2 of Monsoon Session in Parliament

The Centre had earlier justified the new construction saying that the current Parliament building had begun “showing signs of distress and over-use”. Notably, the existing structure was built during the British era.