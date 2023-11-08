By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tawi Assembly Constituency: Will MNF Prevail Again Or Can Congress Reassert Dominance
The Tawi Legislative Assembly constituency was previously considered a Congress fortress as the grand-old party ruled Mizoram for two successive terms.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Tawi is one a Legislative Assembly constituency in Aizawl district of Mizoram. It is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the northeastern state and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Trending Now
The Tawi Legislative Assembly constituency was previously considered a Congress fortress as the grand-old party ruled Mizoram for two successive terms– 2008-13 and 2013-2018– before being ousted by the BJP-backed Mizo National Front in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections.
You may like to read
Congress veteran R Lalzirliana, who had won the seat twice on a Congress ticket, switched sides and joined the MNF ahead of the 2018 polls. And, unsurprisingly completed his hattrick of victories from his Tawi bastion.
This time however, the 74-year-old wily politician, who is currently serving as the Minister of power and electricity art and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation and district council affairs departments in MNF-led Mizoram government, has not been fielded from Tawi. Instead, MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo will battle Congress’ Lalringliana Khiangte as the party aims to orchestrate a resurgence in the northeastern state in 2023 polls.
Tawi Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates
The Congress would’ve presumably retained the Tawi seat in the 2018 polls if not for the unexpected turn by R Lalzirliana. However, the Congress has fielded a strong candidate in Lalringliana Khiangte this time to face MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo while Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate Lainilawma is also expected to give a tough fight.
Mizoram is poised for a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.
Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates
- Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023
- Nomination ends: 21 October 2023
- Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023
- Date of polling: November 7, 2023
- Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.