Tawi Assembly Constituency: Will MNF Prevail Again Or Can Congress Reassert Dominance

The Tawi Legislative Assembly constituency was previously considered a Congress fortress as the grand-old party ruled Mizoram for two successive terms.

Mizoram is poised for a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Tawi is one a Legislative Assembly constituency in Aizawl district of Mizoram. It is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the northeastern state and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Tawi Legislative Assembly constituency was previously considered a Congress fortress as the grand-old party ruled Mizoram for two successive terms– 2008-13 and 2013-2018– before being ousted by the BJP-backed Mizo National Front in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections.

Congress veteran R Lalzirliana, who had won the seat twice on a Congress ticket, switched sides and joined the MNF ahead of the 2018 polls. And, unsurprisingly completed his hattrick of victories from his Tawi bastion.

This time however, the 74-year-old wily politician, who is currently serving as the Minister of power and electricity art and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation and district council affairs departments in MNF-led Mizoram government, has not been fielded from Tawi. Instead, MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo will battle Congress’ Lalringliana Khiangte as the party aims to orchestrate a resurgence in the northeastern state in 2023 polls.

Tawi Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

The Congress would’ve presumably retained the Tawi seat in the 2018 polls if not for the unexpected turn by R Lalzirliana. However, the Congress has fielded a strong candidate in Lalringliana Khiangte this time to face MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo while Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate Lainilawma is also expected to give a tough fight.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023

Nomination ends: 21 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023

Date of polling: November 7, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

