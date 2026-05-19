Home

News

Taxi, auto drivers announce strike in Delhi-NCR, demand fare hike amid rising petrol, diesel prices

Taxi, auto drivers announce strike in Delhi-NCR, demand fare hike amid rising petrol, diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This marks the second hike within a week.

Big Breaking: Taxi, auto drivers announce strike in Delhi-NCR, demand fare hike amid rising petrol, diesel prices | Image: X

Delhi Taxi, Auto Drivers Announce Strike: Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are planning a massive three-day strike due to the surging fuel prices. The unions are demanding an increase in taxi and auto fares and planning to go on a strike from May 21 to 23. The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informing them about their demands.

The drivers’ union has demanded an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares amid rising fuel prices. They further alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel PRICES HIKED for second time in week: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Other Cities

Taxi, Auto Unions Demand Fare Revision Amid Rising Fuel, Maintenance Costs

According to a letter submitted by the “Chalak Shakti Union” to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The union stated that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials.

Taxi, Auto Drivers Facing Severe Financial Losses

The union alleged that taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR were facing severe financial distress and struggling to support their families.

“Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers,” the letter said.

Drivers’ Union Accuses Ola, Uber, Rapido Of Exploitation And Arbitrary Practices

The drivers’ body also accused app-based cab companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of arbitrary functioning and economic exploitation.

“App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation,” the union alleged.

Also Read: Will petrol and diesel prices rise again in India as US waiver on Russian oil ends? Deets inside

Taxi, Auto Drivers Threatened To Intensify Protest

The union warned that if the Delhi government failed to revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by around 90 paise per litre, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week. Following the fresh hike, petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 98.64 per litre; earlier, it was Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

The fresh revision in fuel prices comes days after petrol and diesel rates were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday amid the ongoing West Asia tensions due to which global crude oil prices have surged. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has also played a major role in the price hike.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.