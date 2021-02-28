Mumbai: The transport ministry on Saturday revised the taxi and auto night fares for the Mumbai region. The revised fares will come into effect from March 1. A Mumbaikar will now have to shell out Rs 27 for commuting in an auto at night, while Rs 32 will be charged for availing a taxi in Mumbai. With the revised fares, autos and taxis will become a costly mode of transportation in the city from March 1. The minimum auto fare will go up from Rs 18 to Rs 21 from March 1, whereas fares for kaali-peelis taxis are set to rise from Rs 22 to Rs 25. Also Read - Mumbai: Tuition Teacher Among 3 Arrested For Shooting, Sharing Obscene Videos on Pretext of YouTube Pranks

The announcement was made by Transport chief Avinash Dhakne who said that the new fares will allow the driver to calibrate the electronic within the stipulated period. Fares will only be collected by electronic meters from June 1. Also Read - Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Three Marriage Halls For Violating COVID-19 Rules

The Cool cabs are also set to become expensive with fares going up from Rs 28 to Rs 33 across Mumbai metropolitan region from tomorrow. Auto and taxi unions have welcomed the fare hikes, reported TOI. Auto drivers said that they had been suffering for the past five years as there has not been a single paise hike despite rise in costs of fuel, maintenance, insurance. Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Men Avert Suicide Attempt, Drag 'Depressed' Man Away From Approaching Train | Watch

The aforesaid changes remain in force from midnight to 5 AM.

MMRTA meeting on auto, taxi fare hikes

The fare hike has been calculated as per the formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike per kilometre of Rs 2.09 for taxis and Rs 2.01 for autorickshaws, a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) member said. The decision was taken in an MMRTA meeting chaired by the transport secretary on Monday, he added. Parab said drivers, owners will have to recalibrate their electronic meters within a period of three months from March 1 to reflect the new fares.

The minister said a fare hike has been given to the autorickshaw and taxi sector in the metropolis after a gap of six years and “it was long overdue”. The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, officials pointed out.