TCR Engineering Opens Materials Testing Lab In Bhubaneswar, Expands Services To Eastern India

With the opening of the Bhubaneswar facility, TCR Engineering aims to expand capabilities and to better serve clients throughout the region.

New Delhi: Mumbai-based TCR Engineering announced the opening of its new Materials Testing and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) facility in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The new facility is fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by highly skilled technicians to provide comprehensive testing and analysis services to clients across a wide range of industries in the state.

TCR Engineering this year completes 50 years of its establishment and as a part of its expansion plan, the Bhubaneswar facility will serve as the hub for operations in Eastern and Northeastern states.

“We are proud of our experience within the quality assurance industry since 1973. This expansion, our first in Eastern India, will allow us to offer our clients a broader range of services and provide them with even faster turnaround times. We are excited to be able to bring our Mumbai based Lab standards to Odisha to better serve the needs of our clients in this important market,” Neelam Bafna, Chairperson, TCR Engineering, said.

At the new facility, the TCR Engineering will offer a broad range of materials testing services, including mechanical testing, chemical analysis, and metallurgical testing.

The company’s non-destructive testing services include ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, and magnetic particle inspection, among others. These services are essential for ensuring that materials and components meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance.

TCR’s materials testing lab is currently serving many prestigious clients in Odisha including Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, IFFCO and Essar Construction, among other.

The non-destructive testing services division based in Bhubaneshwar has worked on prestigious gas pipelines for IOCL and GAIL including Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhama Pipeline (JHBDPL), primarily its two sections– the Dhamra-Angul (DAPL) and the Bokaro-Angul (BAPL)- in Odisha.

With the opening of the Bhubaneswar facility, TCR Engineering aims to expand capabilities and to better serve clients throughout the region. The company is committed to providing the highest level of service and expertise to all clients, and this new facility will help to do so more effectively.

