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Major development in TCS harassment case as Nashik police files first charge sheet with WhatsApp chat screenshots

Major development in TCS harassment case as Nashik police files first charge sheet with WhatsApp chat screenshots

TCS harassment case: The police have seized original documents used by the accused to alter the victim's name and identity.

TCS- File image

Nashik TCS harassment case: In a significant development in the Nashik TCS harassment case, Nashik Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against the accused in the sexual harassment case involving the Nashik BPO unit of the company. As per the recent report, a total of nine FIRs have been registered against the accused and of these, a chargesheet has currently been filed in only one case.

According to an official release from the office of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has secured evidence establishing the forced religious conversion of the victim, an action noted for hurting religious sentiments. Furthermore, authorities have confiscated the original documentation utilized by the accused to alter the victim’s name and identity. Crucial technical evidence, specifically WhatsApp chat logs retrieved from the mobile devices of both the victim and the accused, has also been recovered.

Also read: Nashik TCS conversion case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, her first picture surfaces

Who are the accused in Nashik TCS harassment case?

The chargesheet names Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, and Matin Majid Patel as the accused. Consequently, none of them have been granted bail. The 1,500-page primary chargesheet was filed before the Additional Sessions and Special Court situated at Nashik Road, under Sections 61(2), 64, 68, 69, 46, 75, 319C(8), 299, 238, 249, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(v), 3(1)(s), and 3(1)(k) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. This marks the first charge-sheet to be filed following the investigation into allegations of rape and causing offense to religious sentiments, which were originally registered at the Deolali Police Station in Nashik.

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Also read: ‘No internal complaint received, Nida Khan is not HR head’: TCS claims amid Nashik scandal probe

Also, there are eight other FIRs registered by TCS employees at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. This development has brought some relief to the victim and her supporters who had been demanding swift action. The case gained widespread attention after details of alleged systematic harassment at the workplace surfaced, triggering outrage across Maharashtra. Police officials have assured that the probe is being conducted thoroughly to ensure justice.

(With inputs from IANS)

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