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No internal complaint received, Nida Khan is not HR head: TCS claims amid Nashik scandal probe

‘No internal complaint received, Nida Khan is not HR head’: TCS claims amid Nashik scandal probe

In the midst of police investigation into allegations of conversion and sexual harassment at its Nashik TCS unit, the company has denied receiving any internal complaints.

'No internal complaint received, Nida Khan is not HR head': TCS claims amid Nashik scandal probe

Amid a police investigation into allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at TCS‘s Nashik unit, the information technology company on Friday said it has not received any internal complaint in the matter.

The IT services company also announced the formation of a monitoring committee and the inclusion of external entities in its internal investigation. Keki Mistry, an independent director on the company’s board of directors, will chair the monitoring committee, according to a statement.

What did the company say about Nida Khan?

The report of the internal investigation, led by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aarti Subramanian, will be presented to the Oversight Committee for review and implementation of the recommendations. The company clarified that Nida Khan is not an HR manager. She is a process associate. She has never held any leadership role.

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What is the matter?

The case came to light after a woman accused her colleague Danish Sheikh of having physical relations with her in 2022 by making false promises of marriage, even though he was already married.

According to the police report, Nida Khan is Danish Sheikh’s sister. The report states that she allegedly made derogatory comments about the complainant’s religion and tried to pressure him to convert.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Nida Khan and another man, Tausif Akhtar, concealed from the complainant the fact that Danish Sheikh was already married. As police began investigating the case, seven more women came forward.

She claimed she was mentally and sexually harassed by her senior colleagues and that the department ignored her complaints. These incidents allegedly occurred between February 2022 and March 2026.

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