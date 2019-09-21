New Delhi: Months after demolishing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Praja Vedika’, the Andhra Pradesh government on September 21 issued a fresh notice to him to vacate his rented house on the banks of the Krishna River at Vundavalli in Amaravati.

The notice, dated September 19, was pasted on the compound wall of Naidu’s residence by the authorities of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority on Saturday.

Issued in the name of Lingamaneni Ramesh, the landlord of Naidu’s rented house, the notice stated that the owner should remove the construction within seven days from the date of announcement of the notice.

“If the said unauthorized construction is not removed by you within seven days of the receipt of the order, the APCRDA will proceed to remove the same,” the notice stated.

Prior to this, another notice was last month also issued to Ramesh on the alleged illegal construction on the banks of the Krishna river. The house was leased out to the TDP chief. The notice had got no response from Ramesh, and Naidu continued to stay there.

Authorities had in the past issued a number of notices to Naidu asking him to vacate the house saying the accommodation violated building norms.

Ramesh, in his reply to the earlier notice, had said that he had got the permission for the construction of the building from the Vundavalli gram panchayat during the tenure of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, father of current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ramesh said he had obtained all necessary document and clearance from the government for the building.

Refusing to entertain any plea from Naidu, the Andhra government had in June demolished ‘Praja Vedika’ on the ground that it violated the River Conservation Act.

(With inputs from agencies)