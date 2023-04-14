Home

Police Complaint Filed Against Dog For Removing Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s Poster

A TDP leader has filed a complaint against a dog for allegedly removing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a video which has now gone viral, a dog can be seen removing the poster of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Video grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: A police complaint has been filed against a dog allegedly for removing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Telugu Desham Party (TDP) leader Dasari Udaya Sri lodged a complaint against the dog at the Payakaraopet police station.

Viral video of dog removing Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s poster

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. The incident took place in Vijayawada.

A #TDP leader has filed a case against a #dog for allegedly removing the #poster of #AndhraPradesh CM #jaganMohanReddy . A video has also surfaced in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. The incident took place in #Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/xkIFASvXQp — Surabhi Tiwari🇮🇳 (@surabhi_tiwari_) April 13, 2023

What the complaint against dog says

In her complaint, TDP leader Udaya Sri said it was an insult for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded that the “real culprits” be arrested. The complaint, which was filed at the Vijaywada police station, appears to be “sarcastic”, according to a report by NDTV. The TDP leader said those who instigated the dog to remove Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s poster must be held responsible for the incident.

