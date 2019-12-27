New Delhi: Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were on Thursday put under house arrest. This came ahead of the scheduled meeting on Friday where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to approve the proposed three-capital formula.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier announced there the state will have three capitals– executive capital at Vishakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool. The Chief Minister had earlier said that the priorities of the state should be in tune with the aspirations of the people.

Ever since this announcement, the situation in the state has been on the boil.

Senior TDP leaders Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani and MLC Buddha Venkanna have been under house arrest. They were reportedly going to Amaravati to participate in the “Maha Dharna” organised by the farmers of 29 villages against the shifting of capital, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

Further, as a precautionary measure, security around Amaravati has been beefed up and police are not allowing outsiders to enter Amaravati, the report added.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the house arrests of party leaders, saying that the YSRCP government will pay for its ‘unilateral, dictatorial and suppressive attitude’. In a statement, he termed the steps as undemocratic and unilateral.

“It is undemocratic to prevent the public representatives from going to a meeting of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee. The YSRCP government is creating panic among the people of 29 villages. Thousands of police personnel are deployed and are made police raj. They made the capital, that ran smoothly for the past five years, controversial”, he said in a statement.

“They are trying to gain political mileage with divisive politics. Freedom of expression is being suppressed. YSRCP government will pay for its unilateral, dictatorial and suppressive attitude”, the former Chief Minister said.