Guntur: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday blamed the ruling YSRCP government for the attack on his party offices and called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday. The development comes after the party's head office in Guntur was vandalised by a mob on Tuesday.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu termed the incident a 'black day' and alleged that the ruling YSRCP government "colluded" with the police to shield the miscreants who vandalised party offices and attacked TDP workers.

Speaking to media, Chandrababu Naidu the DGP (Director General of Police) office is a few hundred meters away [from the TDP office that was vandalised], the CM's house is nearby, still, they attacked.

Never seen such atrocities in my political life, both CM and DGP jointly attacked TDP offices: TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on vandalism at TDP's Central Office in Mangalagiri pic.twitter.com/rlcNchGJol — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The former chief minister also recalled how his own residence in Amaravati was recently vandalized by the associates of a YSRCP MLA. Calling for a statewide bandh tomorrow, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has requested the Opposition parties to take part in the Bandh.

On the other hand, the Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, along with state Opposition parties Congress and BJP, also condemned the attacks on TDP offices.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed outside the TDP’s central office in the Mangalagiri area of Guntur after YSRCP activists attacked the Opposition party headquarters.

As per a report by India Today, TDP MLC Ashok Babu alleged that a mob related to YSRCP attacked the party office at around 5.30 PM and they ransacked the office and damaged parked vehicles.

Soon after the attack, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the party office in Guntur and took stock of the situation. He also urged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure the safety of Opposition parties.