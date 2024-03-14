TDP Releases Second List Of 34 Candidates For Andhra Assembly Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh where the BJP will contest six seats, the TDP will contest 17 seats, and the JSP will contest two seats for the parliamentary elections.

Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati: The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday released its second list of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, days after releasing its first list.

In a message on X, Naidu wrote, “The first list of candidates contesting on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming 2024 elections has already been placed before the public. Now we have brought you the second list, with 34 more candidates.”.

His post added: “As always in the selection of candidates, public opinion has been given priority in this list as well. I request the people of the state to bless all the TDP candidates and make them win.”

Seat-Sharing Pact Of BJP and TDP

In the run-up to the elections for the state assembly and Lok Sabha, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

According to the pact, the BJP will contest from six seats, the TDP from 17 seats and the JSP from two seats for the parliamentary elections.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the JSP from 21 seats, as per the statement.

The seat-sharing was finalised at a meeting held at Amaravati today following the meeting between the three parties in Delhi, where an alliance was formalised.The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

Why Did Naidu Recieve Criticism?

Naidu has received sharp criticism from his opponents for allying with the BJP. He had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018 after the Modi government’s refusal to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

APCC president YS Sharmila demanded that Naidu explain to the state’s people why he chose to align with the BJP, which had betrayed the people on all fronts in the last 10 years.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.