New Delhi: While several Congress leaders have started deserting the grand old party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a former MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has dropped a new bombshell.

JC Prabhakar Reddy, a former TDP MLA, said that Chandrababu Naidu’s party will merge with the BJP as there are no permanent friends or foes in politics.

“Narendra Modi needs the experiences and ideas of Chandrababu Naidu,” said Reddy.

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy(pic1), brother of former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy(pic2), in Anantapuram, Andhra Pradesh y’day:TDP will merge in BJP. There’re no permanent friends or foes in politics….Narendra Modi needs the experiences & ideas of Chandrababu Naidu. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/yP9jXXDk1p — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

In Karnataka, 10 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs are currently staying at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

Supreme Court has asked the rebel Congress-JDS MLAs of Karnataka to meet the state Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today and submit their resignations if they wish. The top court has also assured to provide security to the MLAs.

Similarly, in Goa, 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP yesterday and will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda today.