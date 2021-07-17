Nellore: Raising their voice against the furl price hike, some members of the Telugu Desam Party stood in the middle of a ring of fire and shouted slogans against the fuel price rise in Andhra Pradesh. The protest from the TDP comes after the petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark last week across the country, Andhra Pradesh reported Rs 108 per litre, making it the highest in the state.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: No Prelims For Recruitment to Any Posts Except Group 1 Selections, Announces APPSC

Notably, the fuel price in Andhra Pradesh is more than its neighbouring states like Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Also Read - Odisha Bandh Today: State Govt Alerts District Collectors to Maintain Law And Order as Left Parties Call For 6-hour Strike Over Fuel Price Hike

#WATCH | Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers protest against fuel price hike by standing inside a ring of fire and raising slogans. pic.twitter.com/FY9htKeFHG — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Also Read - Protest by Congress Workers Ends as Overloaded Bullock Cart Collapses in Mumbai | Watch

Moreover, the opposition parties have planned protests against the fuel price hike across the state with Congress planning to hold a 10-day nationwide agitation against skyrocketing fuel prices.

On Friday, the Congress in Telangana held a protest against price rise and fuel price hike and demanded that the TRS government in the state reduce taxes on fuel so as to provide relief to common people.

Addressing scores of activists gathered at the Indira Park as part of the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy alleged the high amount of taxes on fuel imposed by the TRS government in Telangana and NDA government at the Centre has put a burden on the common people.

Earlier this week, the petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise, pushing rates to a new high across the country. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 101.54 a litre and diesel Rs 89.87 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase on Thursday neutralised the 16 paise price cut in diesel on July 12. Prior to that, petrol and diesel prices were last cut on April 15.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In 40 hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 11.14 per litre. During this period, diesel rates have soared by Rs 9.14 a litre in 37 instances of price rise.