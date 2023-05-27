Home

Assam: Teacher Chops Hair of 30 Students to Teach Discipline, Probe Ordered

Assam: A teacher allegedly chopped off the hair of over 30 students during the morning assembly in Assam's Majuli district on Thursday. According to the police, the teacher chopped the students' hair

Assam: A teacher allegedly chopped off the hair of over 30 students during the morning assembly in Assam’s Majuli district on Thursday. According to the police, the teacher chopped the students’ hair to teach them discipline.

The school authorities, in their statement to the higher authorities, explained that the students had been keeping long hair, which goes against the school’s guidelines.

“Despite repeated warnings and communication with the parents, no action was taken. This measure was simply aimed at teaching discipline,” stated the school authorities in the statement.

However, Deputy Commissioner Cavery B Sarma has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the officials to submit the report immediately.

The teacher, who identified as Nickey, stated that he was simply following the orders of the school authorities.

According to their parents, the students are now refusing to attend classes in response to the incident.

The parents of one of these students informed the media that their child came home on Thursday, crying and with his hair trimmed on the front side. “He is now refusing to attend school as he feels humiliated,” they expressed.

The parents expressed that while the school authorities have the right to enforce discipline, there should be certain limits. “It is indeed important for students to maintain cleanliness and adhere to the uniform policy. However, publicly trimming a student’s hair during assembly in front of the entire school is a humiliating act,” the parents stated.

According to district administration officials, there is no provision in the state government’s guidelines that permits a teacher to trim or chop off students’ hair within the school premises.

The matter is under investigation.

In an unrelated incident, a school in Cachar district imposed a fine of Rs 250 on a student for accidentally speaking in his mother tongue within the school premises. When people criticized this action, the school authorities stated that their intention was to teach students discipline, and collecting money through fines was never their objective.

