PM Modi Interacts With Winners Of National Teachers’ Award 2023, Appreciates Their Commendable Efforts

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country.

Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

Teachers’ Day 2023: On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier on Monday. 75 award winners participated in the interaction.

Trending Now

Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroots achievers.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023 pic.twitter.com/QNAUlTAhQk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

PM Modi Urges Teachers To Never Allow The Students Within Them To Die

Asked what is the new and changing role of teachers, he urged the teachers to never allow the students within them to die.

“If the student within you is alive, you will never get caught up in problems or feel dejected,” he said, according to a video clip of the interaction shared by the PMO on X, formerly Twitter.

#WATCH | Delhi | “…My aura is the reflection of the aura of 140 crore people,” PM Narendra Modi’s interaction with a teacher during a long interaction with teachers held at 7 LKM today. The teacher told him, “When I look at you, I see you working for this great country with… https://t.co/1FbzNZrdGl pic.twitter.com/o1NtM1Dtz4 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Asks Teachers To Take Pride In Their Heritage And History

Prime Minister talked about taking pride in our local heritage and history and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region’s history and culture. Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Met our nation’s exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers’ Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India’s youth.”

On Chandrayaan-3 And Importance Of Recycling

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is a technology-driven century. He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future-ready.

Talking about Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister discussed the importance of recycling as opposed to the “use and throw” culture. Several teachers also briefed the Prime Minister about the Swachhata programmes being held in their schools. Further, the Prime Minister advised teachers to constantly learn and upgrade their skills throughout their careers.

Purpose Of Awarding National Teachers’ Award

The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. This year, the scope of the award has been expanded from the earlier including teachers selected by the Department of School Education & Literacy to now also including teachers selected by the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development.

A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the award which will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Education Ministry officials.

These include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES