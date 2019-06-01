New Delhi: After assuming charge as external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, in his first tweet thanked everyone for their good wishes and asserted that he was proud to follow in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, his predecessor. He also assured countrymen that ‘Team MEA India will continue to be at their service 24×7’.

“My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj ji,” S Jaishankar tweeted.

He added,”We at Team MEA India continue to be at your service 24×7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji.”

Former IFS officer Jaishankar has created history on Friday as he became the first former Foreign Secretary to become External Affairs Minister.

He was appointed as foreign secretary of India in 2015, was involved in the India-China negotiations to end the 73-day long Doklam standoff. In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country. Post retirement, he was serving as President, Tata Sons, Global Corporate Affairs.