New Delhi: A team of doctors from the Indian Army has taken control of the Narela quarantine facility in Delhi's, making it the first civilian set up for COVID-19 to be under military control.

The team comprises of a total of 40 people, including six medical officers and 18 paramedics, who stay at the quarantine facility and manage the unit between 8 AM to 8 PM, a report by NDTV said.

The report also stated that 932 people linked to Taglighi Jamaat religious gathering have been isolated in this unit.

“Initially 250 foreign nationals arriving from friendly foreign countries were kept in this centre, later an additional strength of approximately 1,000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz,” the news channel quoted from an official statement.

“The professional approach of the Army Medical Team has won the hearts of inmates, who have been very cooperative and positive to the Army Medical Team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures. Presently 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility and 367 out of them have been tested COVID positive,” the statement read.

“There has been tremendous synergy with Civil administration to run this entire facility. Army will continue to fight with resolve and determination to contribute wholeheartedly to the national efforts against the Corona pandemic for safety of all our citizens,” it further stated.