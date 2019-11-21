Ayodhya: Lawyers, who represented Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ayodhya land dispute case– the verdict of which was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9 bringing down the curtain in the century-old case, will on Sunday i.e. November 24 present a copy of the verdict to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on November 24.

According to a report, senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders will accompany the team of lawyers.

A function celebrating the Ayodhya verdict will be also be held on November 23 where the lawyers will be honoured. The felicitation programme will be attended by a team of about two dozen senior lawyers including Keshav Parasaran.

Following which, they will pay a visit to the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi where they will present the copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the deity. They will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple later.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha said in a statement that the felicitation programme will be held on November 23 at Karsevakpuram. Top VHP leaders including Champat Rai and Dinesh Chandra will be present at the event.

Three magistrates have been assigned the duty of overseeing the arrangements for the visit of the team of lawyers.

On November 9, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, comprising then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, his then-successor SA Bobde and Justices Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer and DY Chandrachud gave sole ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site in the Uttar Pradesh temple town, rejecting respective claims of the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.