New Delhi: Days after the veterans vs Team Rahul war within the grand old party was out in the open, former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor and several other Congress leaders rallied for Manmohan Singh, terming criticism for the former Prime Minister as 'ill-informed' and part of a 'motivated and malicious narrative'.

"I agree with Manish Tewari and Milind Deora. UPA's transformative ten years were distorted and traduced by a motivated and malicious narrative. There's plenty to learn from our defeats and much to be done to revive Congress. But not by playing into the hands of our ideological enemies", tweeted the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

His tweet comes amid the onging row over a Congress meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi two days ago, which witnessed arguments and sharp criticism by younger leaders who appeared to blame the party's last government for its massive downfall.

Besides Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Milind Deora and Manish Tewari- all ministers in Singh’s Cabinet at one point defended him and listed the achievements of the 10-year Congress rule (2004-14).

Anand Sharma claimed that UPA Government led the country with a sense of purpose and a commitment to the common man. “India witnessed unprecedented Social and Economic transformation and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable Indians”, he said.

“Congressmen must be proud of UPA’s legacy. No party disowns or discredits it’s legacy. Nobody expects the BJP to be charitable and give us credit but our own should respect and not forget. History will honestly record the commendable contribution of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The two leaders led India to a decade of compassionate and inclusive growth which all of us are proud of”, he wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

On the other hand, Deora responding to a tweet of Tewari said, “Well said, Manish. When demitting office in 2014, Manmohan Singh said history will be kinder to me. Could he have ever imagined that some from his own party would dismiss his years of service to the nation and seek to destroy his legacy – that, too, in his presence?”

Earlier in the day, Tewari had lambasted the party leaders who questioned 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule at the Centre, calling them “ill-informed”. He gave the example of the BJP to put out a contrasting picture on party unity.

“The BJP was out of power for 10 years (2004-14). Not once did they ever blame (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee or his government for their then predicament. In Congress, unfortunately, some ill-informed (leaders) would rather take swipes at Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government than fight the NDA/BJP. When unity is required, they divide,” the member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab tweeted.