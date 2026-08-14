Tears in eyes, greed in heart: Son takes thumbprint of deceased father on blank papers to grab land from siblings

A man was caught on video using his deceased father's thumbprint on blank paper to settle a land dispute.

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Tears in eyes, greed in heart: Son takes thumbprint of deceased father on blank papers to grab land from siblings | Image: X

Man Pressed Dead Father’s Thumb On Blank Sheets: A shocking and inhumane incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a man was filmed taking the thumbprint of his dead father on blank sheets of paper over a land dispute. The incident that took place in Lucknow’s Kharauha village in July, came to light recently after a video clip went viral on the internet.

मौत के बाद भी जमीन का लालच नहीं गया! लखनऊ रहीमाबाद के खड़ौहा गांव में रिश्तों को शर्मसार कर देने वाला मामला।आरोप है कि पिता की मौत के बाद घर में मातम के बीच उनका एकलौता बेटा मृत शरीर के अंगूठे का निशान सादे कागज पर लगवाता रहा।ग्रामीणों ने घटना का वीडियो बना लिया, जो अब वायरल है। pic.twitter.com/4X9Xc6r2Cr — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) August 13, 2026

What Exactly Happened?

According to Chhatrapal’s daughter Suman, her brother Mahendra and his wife had repeatedly harassing her parents. In 2023, the elderly couple were forced out of their ancestral home.

After some years, the elderly couple started living with Suman and his two other daughters. The daughters provided them with regular support.

The Land Dispute

According to the family, the deceased father transferred one bigha of land to each daughter. He had three daughters. The 75-year-old held around 6.5 bighas.

Chhatrapal had also cut his son and daughter-in-law out of his will via a newspaper ad. Suman said her father’s health started deteriorating on July 7, following which he informed her brother.

Mahendra arrived in Lucknow and took Chhatrapal to the village, saying he would arrange medical treatment for him. But Chhatrapal died on July 9.

When Suman and other sisters reached the village for the last rites, they faced abuse from their brother. Before the funeral, relatives and villagers witnessed that Mahendra was taking his deceased father’s thumbprint on blank papers.

Ramesh, Suman’s husband, said that the family was shocked to see Mahendra’s action and questioned what the blank papers would be used for.