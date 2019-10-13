New Delhi: After a major technical glitch was detected in the Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi, the train stranded at the Allahabad station for more than one hour and passengers took to Twitter to seek help from authorities. The stranded train added to the worry of the passengers as air-conditioner, lights and fans stopped working after the glitch, a report from News18 stated.

The train reached Allahabad station at 4:50 pm when the glitch was detected. But the prompt staff and officers of Allahabad station rushed to the train to fix the issue. However, the train left the station at 5:53 pm. A team of additional divisional railway manager of Allahabad, senior divisional mechanical engineer, senior divisional electrical engineer, station director and other senior officials of Allahabad division were present at the station to fix the issue in the train.

The indigenously-built train has had such kind of incidents in the past too from the time it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

Some stone pelting incidents had caused damage to the train even before its commercial run. During its first commercial run, the train had arrived in Varanasi station an hour and 25 minutes ahead of the schedule and had developed technical snags there too.

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the maiden run of the semi-high speed train from New Delhi Railway Station. Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, among others, was present during the inaugural run.

With the maximum speed of 160 kmph, the train has travel classes like Shatabdi Train and provides a totally new travel experience to passengers. The train has the capacity to cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in 8 hours with taking stops at Kanpur and Allahabad. Having 16 coaches, it runs on all days except Monday and Thursday.

Designed by a Chennai-based Railways Production unit, all coaches of the train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and bio-vacuum toilets.