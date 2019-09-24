New Delhi: Observing that technology has taken a “dangerous turn”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped the Centre, stating that “we can’t get away by saying that we don’t have a technology to track originators of online crime”.

The top court noted that if there is a technology to do it (online crime), then there should be a technology to stop it too.

Further, the court sought the Centre affidavit within three weeks for giving a definite timeline to framing statutory guidelines to curb the misuse of social media.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

The bench held that neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

(With PTI inputs)