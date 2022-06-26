Assam Floods Latest Update: As several areas in Assam have become inaccessible due to devastating floods in recent weeks, technology has come to the rescue of the people in these affected areas of the state. Drones are being used to carry out flood mapping and provide essentials in Silchar district.Also Read - UK to Provide More Military Equipment to Ukraine, Reopen Embassy in Kyiv: Johnson to Zelensky

As per reports, two drones were deployed in Silchar for carrying drinking water and other relief materials to the inaccessible areas in the district.

So far, the massive floods and landslides have claimed over 120 lives across the state and nearly 25 lakh people still remain affected in 25 districts. Notably, Silchar in the Cachar district is the worst-affected area in the state.

To bring relief to the areas, the central and state disaster forces along with emergency services and police personnel are helping the district administration.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar during which he toured the flood-affected areas in an inflatable boat and took stock of the situation.

According to latest updates by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 25 lakh people are still facing difficulties in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages.

As many as 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps of the northeastern state, which had been battling floods and landslides for the past two weeks.

NDRF had been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from the state forces like SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, the police and ASDMA volunteers.

So far, 67,237 people have been moved to safety by the various agencies and four more persons died on Saturday in the floods in different parts of Assam, raising this year’s toll in the state due to flood and landslides to 121.