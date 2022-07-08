Chandigarh: A teenage student was killed and 16 other children were injured after a 250-year-old heritage peepal tree fell on them at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 on Friday. After the incident at the elite school, Secretary Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Nitika Pawar directed the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct Child Safety Audit of all schools in the city.Also Read - What Is GST Council And How Does It Work | Explained

The audit team will ensuring that the children studying in schools are provided with conducive and safe environment. To carry out the audit, a team comprising Social Welfare, Health, Engineering, Education, Municipal Corporation, Forest Departments, District Child Protection Unit and police is to be constituted.

The committee will further give its suggestions and recommendations to the Department of Social Welfare Woman and Child Development and to the respective schools to take corrective measures so that no such incident occurs in the future.

The about 70-feet tall tree uprooted naturally and fell on the students when they were playing and having lunch under it. The heritage tree was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

Expressing grief over the incident, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher tweeted by saying, “A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Covent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

Chandigarh has been experiencing moderate to heavy rains in the past one week.

(With IANS inputs)