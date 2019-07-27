New Delhi: A teenage girl was stabbed at least half a dozen times on a busy day at a crowded market in south Delhi on Friday evening. The incident took place near Delhi’s Bhogal which next to Nizamuddin.

The 19-year-old lost her life in an attack by her stalker, identified as a 22-year-old man (identity withheld).

The man was caught and thrashed by passersby before he was handed over to the police. Locals who beat him up say that he tried to harm them also.

According to reports, the attack took place around 7:30 PM when the teenager was passing by the weekly market to go towards Mathura road.

He snooped from behind, pushed her on the ground and stabbed her multiple times in the chest, neck and abdomen area.

He was soon stopped and caught by the locals, some rushed the girl to AIIMS trauma centre while others beat the accused up.

The girl was declared brought dead.

Reportedly, the accused had been stalking the girl for months and had been told off by her. Her brother also had to intervene one time, but he threatened to kill him too.

A Times of India report quoted DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, “The youth is being treated for his injuries sustained after getting thrashed by people at the market. We are waiting for him to recover after which he will be arrested.”