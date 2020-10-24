New Delhi: Even as the country demands justice for the death of the Hathras rape victim, a 16-year-old girl was shot dead at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday evening. The girl was allegedly killed by three men for fighting back against sexual harassment. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Latest News: 19-year-old's Body Found Dumped in Bushes in Noida's Sector 32, Probe Underway

According to a News18 report, the local police has launched a search to nab the three accused named by by the victim's father and they will be arrested soon. The Class 12 girl's body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The victim's father said that the men barged into his Prem Nagar home and shot the girl in the head.

“Some people came to my house today and started fighting. They shot my daughter in the head. Manish Yadav, Shivpali Yadav and Gaurav Chak killed my daughter. My daughter was a Class 12 student. These people used abusive words for her when she was coming home from school. My daughter responded and opposed the harassment,” he said. He further added that his daughter was killed for resisting an attempt of sexual harassment.

Speaking to the media, SSP Sachind Kumar Patel said three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. “We reached the spot after receiving information of the murder. The father of the deceased has given the names of three people, accusing them of entering the house and killing the girl. A case has been lodged and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.”

This incident marks yet another incident of rising crimes against women in the state of Uttar Pradesh when the country had not even recovered from the shock of the brutal rape and death of a girl in Hathras.