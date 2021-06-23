Mathura: In a very shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly thrown off from the second floor of her home by three youths who barged into her house and assaulted her as well as her family members. A video of the girl being flung from the second-floor balcony and falling on the road has been caught on a CCTV camera installed near her home. As per reports, the incident took place in the Chhata area on Tuesday night and the girl has been hospitalized with a fractured spinal cord and head injuries. Also Read - 5 Bike-Borne Miscreants in Greater Noida Rob Journalist At Gunpoint

Two of the accused have been arrested. In CCTV footage of the street, three bike-borne youths had entered the girl’s house around 8.30 p.m., he said. According to the girl’s brother, the youths had been harassing the girl for the past year. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Man Set On Fire in District Hospital By Attacker, CCTV Captures Incident

“Two of the accused took my sister to the terrace of the second floor in the house and threw her from there,” he said, adding that he has filed a police complaint. While the girl’s father said that he had received an abusive call from an unidentified person at 8 p.m., asking his whereabouts and saying that they were coming. “The youths assaulted us. They took my daughter to the terrace after sexually harassing her,” he said. Also Read - Haryana Horror: 10-year-old Girl Raped by 9 People in School, FIR Filed After Video Goes Viral

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shirish Chandra said, “An FIR has been registered against four persons, namely, Dileep, Kaushal, Avanish Tewari and an unidentified person for an attempt to murder, assault on woman intending to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass, intentional insult and criminal intimidation at Chhata police station.”

(With IANS inputs)