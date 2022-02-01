Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Tehri is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and comes under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Dhan Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dinesh Dhanai, an independent candidate, with a margin of 6840 votes.Also Read - Election Commission Of India To Review Ban On Physical Rallies In 5 Poll Bound States Today
It should be noted that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 300586 votes by defeating Pritam Singh from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Almora: Will BJP's Fresh Pick from This Seat Win People's Vote or Congress' Manoj Tiwari Claim Majority?
This time, the BJP has fielded former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the party, from the Tehri seat. On the other hand, the Congress fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls. Also Read - No Person Can Conduct, Publish Any Exit Poll, EC Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead of Assembly Elections
The EC had this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
Tehri Constituency Watch
Date of Polling: February 14, 2022
Date of Counting: March 10, 2022
Key candidates from Tehri constituency
- Trilok Singh Negi from AAP
- Kishore Upadhyay from BJP
- Dhan Singh Negi from Congress
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Tehri
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dhan Singh Negi
|BJP
|Winner
|20,896
|47.11%
|6,840
|Dinesh Dhanai
|IND
|Runner Up
|14,056
|31.69%
|Narendra Chand Ramola
|INC
|3rd
|4,466
|10.07%
|Sushil Chandra Bahuguna
|HAMJANPA
|4th
|1,067
|2.41%
|Sanjay Kumar Maithani
|IND
|5th
|984
|2.22%
|Trilok Singh Negi
|IND
|6th
|722
|1.63%
|Gopal Dutt Chamoli
|IND
|7th
|585
|1.32%
|Budhi Singh Pundir
|UKKD
|8th
|507
|1.14%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|9th
|476
|1.07%
|Bhagwan Singh Rana
|CPM
|10th
|285
|0.64%
|Ganesh Kudiyal
|IND
|11th
|180
|0.41%
|Somi Lal
|BSP
|12th
|133
|0.30%
Results of Previous Years in Tehri
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dinesh Dhanai
|IND
|Winner
|12,026
|30%
|377
|Kishor Upadhyay
|INC
|Runner Up
|11,649
|29%
|Dinesh Agarwal
|INC
|Winner
|32,649
|46%
|20,092
|Nityanand Swami
|BJP
|Runner Up
|29,390
|41%
|Dinesh Agarwal
|INC
|Winner
|14,803
|35%
|803
|Nityanand Swami
|BJP
|Runner Up
|14,000
|33%
