Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Tehri is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and comes under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Dhan Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dinesh Dhanai, an independent candidate, with a margin of 6840 votes.

It should be noted that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 300586 votes by defeating Pritam Singh from Indian National Congress.

This time, the BJP has fielded former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the party, from the Tehri seat. On the other hand, the Congress fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

The EC had this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Tehri Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: February 14, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

Key candidates from Tehri constituency

Trilok Singh Negi from AAP

Kishore Upadhyay from BJP

Dhan Singh Negi from Congress

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Tehri

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dhan Singh Negi BJP Winner 20,896 47.11% 6,840 Dinesh Dhanai IND Runner Up 14,056 31.69% Narendra Chand Ramola INC 3rd 4,466 10.07% Sushil Chandra Bahuguna HAMJANPA 4th 1,067 2.41% Sanjay Kumar Maithani IND 5th 984 2.22% Trilok Singh Negi IND 6th 722 1.63% Gopal Dutt Chamoli IND 7th 585 1.32% Budhi Singh Pundir UKKD 8th 507 1.14% None Of The Above NOTA 9th 476 1.07% Bhagwan Singh Rana CPM 10th 285 0.64% Ganesh Kudiyal IND 11th 180 0.41% Somi Lal BSP 12th 133 0.30%

Results of Previous Years in Tehri

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Dhan Singh Negi BJP Winner 20,896 47.11% 6,840 Dinesh Dhanai IND Runner Up 14,056 31.69% 2012 Dinesh Dhanai IND Winner 12,026 30% 377 Kishor Upadhyay INC Runner Up 11,649 29% 2007 Dinesh Agarwal INC Winner 32,649 46% 20,092 Nityanand Swami BJP Runner Up 29,390 41% 2002 Dinesh Agarwal INC Winner 14,803 35% 803 Nityanand Swami BJP Runner Up 14,000 33%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022