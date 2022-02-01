Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Tehri is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and comes under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Dhan Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dinesh Dhanai, an independent candidate, with a margin of 6840 votes.Also Read - Election Commission Of India To Review Ban On Physical Rallies In 5 Poll Bound States Today

It should be noted that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 300586 votes by defeating Pritam Singh from Indian National Congress.

This time, the BJP has fielded former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the party, from the Tehri seat. On the other hand, the Congress fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

The EC had this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Tehri Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: February 14, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

Key candidates from Tehri constituency

  • Trilok Singh Negi from AAP
  • Kishore Upadhyay from BJP
  • Dhan Singh Negi from Congress

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Tehri

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Dhan Singh NegiBJPWinner20,89647.11%6,840
Dinesh DhanaiINDRunner Up14,05631.69%
Narendra Chand RamolaINC3rd4,46610.07%
Sushil Chandra BahugunaHAMJANPA4th1,0672.41%
Sanjay Kumar MaithaniIND5th9842.22%
Trilok Singh NegiIND6th7221.63%
Gopal Dutt ChamoliIND7th5851.32%
Budhi Singh PundirUKKD8th5071.14%
None Of The AboveNOTA9th4761.07%
Bhagwan Singh RanaCPM10th2850.64%
Ganesh KudiyalIND11th1800.41%
Somi LalBSP12th1330.30%

Results of Previous Years in Tehri

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Dhan Singh NegiBJPWinner20,89647.11%6,840
Dinesh DhanaiINDRunner Up14,05631.69%
2012
Dinesh DhanaiINDWinner12,02630%377
Kishor UpadhyayINCRunner Up11,64929%
2007
Dinesh AgarwalINCWinner32,64946%20,092
Nityanand SwamiBJPRunner Up29,39041%
2002
Dinesh AgarwalINCWinner14,80335%803
Nityanand SwamiBJPRunner Up14,00033%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022