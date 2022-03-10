Tehri Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Tehri Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Tehri is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and comes under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Dhan Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dinesh Dhanai, an independent candidate, with a margin of 6840 votes. The key candidates from this constituency include Trilok Singh Negi from AAP, Kishore Upadhyay from BJP and Dhan Singh Negi from Congress.Also Read - Kairana Election Result LIVE: Will Nahid Hassan Win This Time Too? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM