Patna: Estranged wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has accused the RJD leader of being addicted to marijuana. In her reply filed in a court here in connection with their divorce case, Aishwarya Rai has also accused Lalu Yadav’s elder son of harassing her.

She has claimed that she learnt of Tej Pratap’s addiction soon after their wedding and added that he claimed he was an avatar of Shiva. She has filed an application under Section 26, seeking help from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

“Tej dressed up as Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding, I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses,” she has alleged in her complaint, according to ANI.

Rai had married Tej Pratap Yadav in May 2018 and the RJD leader filed a divorce petition in a Patna court in November. Rai also said that Tej would dress up as Radha, complete with makeup and a wig and even a lehenga and choli.

She also alleged that she shared her ordeal with her in-laws but nobody paid attention. “I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej’s behaviour and they assured me it won’t happen again. They consoled me emotionally but Tej’s behaviour did not change at all,” she said.

She claims that when he spoke to her husband about his addiction, he said, “Ganja to Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana karein? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva’s offering, how can I say no to that?).”

She alleged that Tej Pratap would tell her she was destined for a homemaker’s life where she was restricted to the kitchen and created a family.

She added that she lives with her in-laws despite the “physical, mental and emotional violence that Tej and his family” is trying to wreak.