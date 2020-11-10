Hasanpur Constituency Result LIVE: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from Hasanpur assembly seat in Bihar. Though his party RJD is leading in the overall Bihar Election Result tally against NDA. Tej Pratap was trailing against JDU’s Raj Kumar Ray after the first round by almost 1300 votes. Also Read - Bihar Election Result: Counting of Votes can go up to 35 Rounds, Says Election Commission

Raj Kumar Ray bagged almost 33oo votes and had established an early lead.

Tej Pratap Yadav's younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Minister candidate if Mahagathbandhan manages to take the majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Meanwhile, as per Election Commission trends for 161 of 243 seats so far: NDA is leading on 81 seats – BJP 42, JDU 34, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 75 seats – RJD 51, Congress 13, Left 11

BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on two, while AIMIM and an independent ahead on one each