New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Friday lost her cool at reporter who repeatedly asked her about her son Tejashwi Yadav’s whereabouts.

“Tejashwi is in your home,” an annoyed Rabri told reporters. Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present for the opening day of the Monsoon session began today.

Notably, Yadav has not been seen in public ever since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were out on May 23. His party RJD, which contested the polls in alliance with others including Congress, failed to win a single seat.

Earlier, there was sharp criticism of Tejashwi in the state assembly over his absence from the state amid spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state. As many as 132 children have lost their lives in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur due to the outbreak of AES.