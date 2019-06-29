New Delhi: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and younger son of party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, who was ‘missing in action’ for more than a month has finally resurfaced- but on Twitter.
In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said, “Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories.”
He condoled the deaths of hundreds of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and not missing the opportunity of attacking Opposition, he further tweeted, “Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here.”
Yadav finds himself in middle of a controversy over his ‘disappearance’ at the time the encephalitis epidemic was claiming lives by every day. Posters had also come up in Muzaffarpur — the epicentre of AES epidemic — asking people to trace “missing” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The posters in Hindi also announced a “reward” of Rs 5,100 for anyone who locates Yadav whose picture is also included.
Yadav, a former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, is yet to visit Muzaffarpur even as his party was routed in last month’s Lok Sabha polls.
Weeks ago a senior party leader was quizzed by news agency ANI reporters on Tejashwi Yadav’s absence in the middle of Bihar health crisis, to which he had replied, “I don’t know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it.” (The leader here is Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.)