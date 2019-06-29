New Delhi: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and younger son of party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, who was ‘missing in action’ for more than a month has finally resurfaced- but on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said, “Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories.”

We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on…Recent developments helped me study, scrutinize, analyse and appraise the things in a different way. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 29, 2019

He condoled the deaths of hundreds of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and not missing the opportunity of attacking Opposition, he further tweeted, “Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here.”

Since its birth RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples’ struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 29, 2019

Yadav finds himself in middle of a controversy over his ‘disappearance’ at the time the encephalitis epidemic was claiming lives by every day. Posters had also come up in Muzaffarpur — the epicentre of AES epidemic — asking people to trace “missing” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The posters in Hindi also announced a “reward” of Rs 5,100 for anyone who locates Yadav whose picture is also included.

Yadav, a former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, is yet to visit Muzaffarpur even as his party was routed in last month’s Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar: Poster announcing a reward of Rs 5100 for the person who finds Tejashwi Yadav, seen in Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/1gO6CUc5J6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Weeks ago a senior party leader was quizzed by news agency ANI reporters on Tejashwi Yadav’s absence in the middle of Bihar health crisis, to which he had replied, “I don’t know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it.” (The leader here is Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.)