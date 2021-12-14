Patna: Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav revealed details on his low-key wedding with his childhood friend. Speaking to reporters in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he chose to keep his wedding event small and intimate so that both the families could have all the time for each other and not fret about managing other VIP guests.Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022: Four Reasons Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Break Bank For Manish Pandey

“Had the Prime Minister and other big leaders attended our wedding, we would have been engaged in managing a lot of things and the families wouldn’t have had time with each other,” Tejashwi Yadav said, according to a report by NDTV. Also Read - Christmas 2021: Assam Rifles Erects 47-Feet Christmas Star in Mizoram, Largest in Northeastern Region

Tejashwi Yadav got hitched to his childhood friend, Rachel Iris, at a farm house in Delhi in the presence of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, his eight siblings and their families, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with whom the first family of Bihar politics shares family ties besides close relatives. Tejashwi Yadav is eighth of the nine children of Lalu-Rabri and the last one to tie the nuptial knot.

The wedding, pictures of which went viral on social media, took place within minutes of a ring ceremony, reminding people of the Hindi adage “chat mangni pat byah” (quick betrothal, quicker marriage).

The subdued manner in which Tejashwi Yadav marked a stark contrast with the pomp weddings of other less politically fancied siblings of the former Deputy CM who is now the leader of the opposition. However, the speed with which the marriage took place sans the usual invitations to leaders also ruffled political feathers.

“Our leader has set an example by abjuring pomp and show at his wedding”, state RJD president Jagadanand Singh said, catching his breath in the midst of frantic sweet distribution.

When he was teased by reporters that he did not share details of the wedding till the eleventh hour, Singh quipped “why should I have done otherwise? By just getting a whiff, you scribes raised a storm yesterday. Disclosing everything would have caused a stampede at the function. Tejashwi certainly did not want that”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated his former deputy Yadav on his marriage, while subtly expressing disappointment over not being informed, let alone being invited. In a short but carefully worded congratulatory statement, Nitish Kumar stressed the fact that he heard about the wedding of Yadav, now the leader of the opposition, in “news media”.