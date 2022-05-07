New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has reached his residence in Delhi after he was detained by Punjab Police in Delhi on Friday.Also Read - 1 Arrest, 3 States: How Power Struggle Between BJP, AAP Over Tajinder Bagga Travelled From Punjab To Delhi | Key Points

Before that, he was produced at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi on Friday at midnight by the Delhi Police in pursuance of a search warrant issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor of Dwarka court on Friday. Also Read - AAP Claims Tajinder Bagga Arrested For Inciting Violence, BJP Alleges Procedure Wasn't Followed | Key Points

“The Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder and his family. He had expressed an apprehension that such incidents may happen to him again. His statement would be recorded before the Magistrate concerned on Monday,” said Bagga’s advocates YP Singh and Sanket Gupta while addressing the media. Also Read - Tajinder Bagga Arrest Case: Punjab Police Breaching Law And Order, Says Anurag Thakur | Highlights

They said that after a medical examination of Bagga, it was found that there were injuries on his back and shoulder. The duty Magistrate released him after he wished to go home. As he is a major, the court released him from the custody of the Delhi Police.

Bagga’s location was traced by the Delhi Police at Thaneshwar in Kurukshetra at around 12.45 pm. Later, Delhi Police, through Station House officer (SHO), had moved an application seeking a grant of a search warrant. After perusing the application, the Dwarka court had issued a search warrant following which Bagga was brought to Delhi.

His medical examination was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and then he was taken to Gurugram to be produced before the Duty Magistrate.

Bagga had been arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday on the basis of a complaint filed by AAP leader Sunny Singh following which his father Preetpal Singh approached the Delhi Police. He alleged that his son was kidnapped by some armed persons. On this complaint, Delhi Police had registered an FIR for kidnapping.

Bagga had come under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both in Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie.

AAP also claimed that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state.