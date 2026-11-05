Telangana: 10 SDRF personnel feared missing after rescue boats capsize in flooded Bethupalli lake

Around 10 SDRF personnel were feared missing after two rescue boats reportedly capsized during an operation to save stranded fishermen in Bethupalli Lake in Telangana. The incident took place amid heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Murasu.

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(ANI/File)

Around 10 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were feared missing after two rescue boats reportedly capsized in Bethupalli Lake in Telangana’s Khammam district on Wednesday evening. The personnel were trying to rescue fishermen who had become stranded in the lake due to rising water levels following heavy rainfall.

The incident took place in Sathupalli mandal, where continuous rain triggered by Cyclone Murasu has raised concerns over flooding. Khammam district, which borders Andhra Pradesh, has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to the weather system.

According to officials, the SDRF team had deployed two boats to reach the stranded fishermen when the boats were suspected to have overturned. The exact number of personnel missing was initially reported to be around 10.

How did the boats capsize?

According to reports, five fishermen had entered Bethupalli Lake to set up fishing nets when the water level suddenly increased, leaving them stranded. The lake was overflowing, with water reportedly flowing around three feet above its spillway.

An initial team of three fire department personnel went to help the fishermen but also became stranded after their boat developed a technical problem. Another rescue team, comprising SDRF and fire services personnel, then reached the lake in two boats.

The team managed to bring the three stranded fire personnel back safely. However, the two boats reportedly capsized during the next attempt to reach the fishermen. There were also suspicions that the boats may have become entangled in fishing nets. Strong water currents and bad weather made the rescue operation more difficult.

NDRF teams deployed, search operation intensified

Following the incident, additional rescue teams were called in from Bhadrachalam to locate the missing personnel. Officials also explored the use of drones to deliver life jackets to people stranded in the floodwaters.

There are some differences in the initial reports about the number of missing personnel. While the initial information put the figure at around 10, subsequent reports said 11 SDRF and Fire Services personnel were missing.

Khammam District Collector Divakara T S and other senior officials reached the spot to supervise the operation. Sathupalli MLA Matta Ragamayi also joined the efforts.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on X that rescue teams had identified the possible location of the missing personnel and expressed confidence that they would be brought back safely.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation and instructed the district administration to make every possible effort to rescue the personnel. He also asked Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to closely monitor the operation.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar confirmed that NDRF teams had been deployed. He said he had spoken to the district collector and coordinated with senior NDRF officials to speed up the rescue operation.