New Delhi: A 12-year-old was sentenced to three-month community service by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Saturday for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The incident took place in 2015 when the minor had lured the 5-year-old girl to a parking lot with chocolates.

According to a report, the minor had sexually assaulted the toddler at the park. A case was filed at Saroor Nagar police station under the Rachakonda Commissionerate in this regard. Notably, the minor was directed by the JJB to do three months of community service and take part in a counselling for a three-month period. Besides, the convicted minor’s parents were charged with a fine of Rs 5,000. The boy was also charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A report quoted Revathi Devi, a former member of the now-defunct State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) as saying, “This is a very rare conviction, so as not to ruin the life of the minor, the JJB has given a community service type of conviction.” The SCPCR is a statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The commission which is defunct in Telangana from 2017 was set up in December 2005 under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act.

In yet another case in the month of January, a local court had sentenced a 28-year-old school van driver to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl student at Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram in April 2014.