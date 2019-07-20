New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy from Telangana committed suicide after he lost the class monitor election against a girl student in his school, stated the police. The body of the Class 8 student, identified as Charan, was found dead on the railway track at Telangana’s Ramannapet area on Friday.

He had gone missing since Thursday evening. Narayana Reddy, DCP of Bhonghir told news agency ANI, “In the wee hours, we received a complaint from the parents of 13-year-old boy stating that he was missing since Thursday evening. Immediately, a missing case was registered and on Friday afternoon he was found dead on the railway track at Ramannapet area”.

“It is noticed that he [Charan]was disturbed for the past three days as he lost the class leadership elections in his school. He was studying in 8th standard and three days ago the school management had conducted elections in his class for class leader and he lost the elections against a girl student,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police added. Charan was deeply disturbed by the loss following which he committed suicide, added the DCP.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to a local government hospital. A case will be registered and an investigation will be taken up if the parents of the deceased boy file a complaint against the school management, stated Reddy.

In yet another incident in January, a fifteen-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by setting himself afire at Chowki Jamwala village in Hamirpur district. Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said that he was upset with some of his family members and locked himself in a room before setting self on fire.

(With Agency inputs)