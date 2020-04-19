Hyderabad: In the first state to extend the COVID-19 lockdown beyond May 3, the Telangana government has decided to prolong the lockdown till May 7 and not give any relaxation. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement on Sunday night after the cabinet meeting. The state cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5. Also Read - Covid-19: Telangana Woman Constable Sews Face Masks, Distributes Them Among the Poor

The Chief Minister said the cabinet took the decision not to give any relaxation after analysing the issue from all angles. An intensive survey shows that 95 per cent of the people are in favour of continuing the lockdown without relaxations. Also Read - With No Ambulance & Barricades Everywhere, Telangana Woman Delivers Baby on The Street

He said though the Centre has issued guidelines for relaxations for certain sectors, it had left it to the states to take a decision on their implementation. Also Read - COVID-19: After Maharashtra And West Bengal, Telangana Govt Announces Extension of Lockdown Till April 30 | Highlights

Further, food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy have also been banned in Telangana until further notice.

The state had earlier extended the lockdown till April 30. Though the Centre subsequently extended the nation-wide lockdown by May 3, the state cabinet decided to extend it further by four days.

The Chief Minister also announced that three more people died of Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll to 21.

With 18 new positive cases reported on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 858. A total of 186 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 651.

(With agency inputs)