New Delhi: Two trainee pilots were killed after a Cessna aircraft, they were flying crashed at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday. The deceased pilots were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur. Both Vishal and Kaur were students of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in Hyderabad.

After getting information from airport officials, Vikarabad police reached the crash site. They removed bodies from the wreckage and cordoned off the area.

The incident came just two days after a trainer aircraft crashed at a flying academy in Maharashtra’s Shirpur. The incident happened at NMIMS Academy of Aviation at Shirpur in Dhule district.

Fortunately, the student pilot – who was flying the plane – ejected safely. Later he was shifted to Dhule district after receiving initial treatment. However, the aircraft was damaged extensively, especially its “wings, engine and propeller”.