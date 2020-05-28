New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old child on Wednesday night fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Medak district of Telangana. Despite 10-hour long rescue operations, he could not be rescued alive. He was found dead at around 4 AM Thursday. Also Read - Telangana Latest News: All Shops, Except Malls, to Reopen Today Onwards in Hyderabad to Curb Overcrowding

"He died a while before we evacuated him, most likely due to the mud that covered him from the top sealing off necessary oxygen supply, " Medak District Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti said.

As part of rescue operations, oxygen was also supplied into the 120 feet open borewell and earth excavation machines had to be pressed into service to dig around it. An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also helped with the rescue efforts.

The boy had accidentally slipped into the 120- feet borewell at around 5 PM on Wednesday in an agricultural field located in Papannapet mandal of the district when he was walking with his grandfather and father, police earlier said.