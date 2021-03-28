Telangana: At least 32 out of 86 staffers of the famous Yadadri temple in Telangana temple tested positive for Coronavirus, putting authorities on alert, reported News18. Those tested positive for Coronavirus include both priests and staff members. The temple is situated 60 km away from Hyderabad, and sees a footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 devotees on weekdays and over 40,000 on weekends. All the special rituals have now stand cancelled. Also Read - Night Curfew in Maharashtra From Today; Thackeray Govt Tightens Restrictions Till April 15 | Key Points

Restrictions in Telangana

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, Telangana government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places till April 30. The KCR government has also banned large gatherings on upcoming festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Srirama Navama Shab-e-Baraat, Mahavir Jayanthi etc.

Coronavirus cases in Telanagan

Telangana on Saturday recorded 495 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally over 3.05 lakh, even as 247 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 142, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (45), Rangareddy (35), Nizamabad (30), Nalgonda (21) and Sangareddy (20). Among other places that reported fresh cases were Mehboobnagar (18), Karimnagar (16), Khammam and Jagityal (15 each), Adilabad (12) and Yadgir Bhongir (11 each).

Along with the total number of cases crossing three lakh, the number of active cases also shot up to 4,241 from 2,607 a week ago, around the same as the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are seeing a sharp climb back in active cases, negating all the gains they made in the past 3-4 months.

Meanwhile, two more Covid deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 1,685. The southern state’s Covid fatality rate remained at 0.55 per cent rate, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent even after a week.