Hyderabad: At least 52 child labourers were rescued from bangle-making factories in Balapur, a suburb in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, ANI reported on Saturday.

The Balapur police, along with Rachakonda ‘Operation Smile‘ team conducted raids at six locations in the area where bangles were being manufactured and rescued the children working as bonded labour.

The children have been shifted to a rescue home.

A case has also been registered under the JJ Act and Child Labour Act in Balapur police station.

Further, a team has been deployed to nab the accused.

The children will be handed over to their parents after the investigation into the matter is complete.

In an earlier incident, which was reported in June, 26 child labourers were rescued from a Parle-G biscuit factory in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The rescue operation was carried out by the District Task Force (DTF) under the direction of District Collector. Most of the rescued kids were in the age group of 12-16 years and belonged to Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. The children told the police they worked from 8 AM to 8 PM at meagre Rs 5,000- 7,000 per month as wages. After children were rescued, they were sent to the state government’s children home, and an FIR was lodged under Section 79 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.