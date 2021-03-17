New Delhi: With growing cases of COVID-19 across country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the top three contributors to India’s coronavirus vaccine wastage. As per the data released by the ministry, Telangana has wasted 17.6 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine given to the state, while Andhra Pradesh has let 11.6 per cent of the vaccine go to waste. The waste percentage in Uttar Pradesh was at 9.4 per cent. Also Read - Guru Dham Mandir in Uttar Pradesh Turns Coronavirus Hotspot After Large Congregation

It is important to note that the mismanagement of the vaccine vials during the cold storage of loss in transportation could also lead to wastage. A vial of the Covid-19 vaccine contains a set number of doses that need to be administered within a few hours of opening the vile. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Madhya Pradesh: Where Are You Allowed to go, Where Not | Everything To Know

“The message we have shared with states is that vaccines are invaluable commodities. They are public health goods and therefore vaccines have to be optimally utilised. Vaccine wastage has to be drastically reduced. Any reduction in wastage means that you end up inoculating more people and therefore the chances of disrupting the chain of infection grow that much more,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, according to a India Today report. Also Read - Fact Check: Will Night Curfew, Lockdown be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What State Govt Says

These three states are followed by Karnataka which has wasted 6.9 per cent of the vaccine available to it. Karnataka figure is close to the national average of 6.5 per cent, the ministry data showed.

Earlier, the Centre has lauded Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra for administering a health amount of vaccines till now.