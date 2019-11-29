Hyderabad: A day after the burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shamshabad near Hyderabad, another similar case has now come to light from the same locality.

The burnt body of another woman has been recovered from Shamshabad today. The body has been taken for post-mortem.

A case has been registered into the incident.

VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad told news agency ANI, “Body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, case being registered”.

The police could not immediately confirm if the current incident is linked to the last.

In a similar incident that sent shockwaves across the country, police had on Thursday retrieved a burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinarian below an underbridge at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Reddy, had allegedly gone missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad and the body was found on Thursday morning.

The incident took place when Priyanka Reddy was en route to a veterinary hospital in Kolluru village. As she was riding her two-wheeler from her house in Telangana’s Shadnagar to her workplace, the tyre got punctured which thus left her stranded in Shamshabad.

Upon tracing the phone call details, police found that someone had offered to help Priyanka Reddy repair her flat tyre. It must be noted that the woman had last phoned her sister Bhavya. When inquiry, Bhavya told the police that she had asked Priyanka Reddy to visit a toll gate nearby to repair the flat tyre. Notably, Priyanka Reddy had also mentioned about the presence of unknown men and trucks parked. However, her phone was switched off when Bhavya tried to call her later on.

When police found the body, it was reported to be so badly burnt that her family members identified the body only by looking at her locket. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members.