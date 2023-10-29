Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Make A Comeback At Andole Constituency?

Andole is a SC-reserved constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Andole Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Andole is a SC-reserved constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The term of the Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Andole constituency comprises of 2,21,931 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,10,266 are male voters and 1,11,646 are female voters.

For Telangana, the date of issue of nominations is November 3 and the last date for making of nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of the poll is November 30, 2023. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Andole Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Kranthi Kiran Chanti, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the seat by defeating C.damodar Rajanarsimha of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 16,465 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Kranthi Kiran Chanti TRS Winner 104,229 53.00% 16,465 C.damodar Rajanarsimha INC Runner Up 87,764 44.00% Babumohanpally BJP 3rd 2,404 1.00%

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Andole Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

