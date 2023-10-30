Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BJP Eyes A Repeat, TRS Hopes For A Change At Dubbak Seat; Who Will Win?

The Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana is a key constituency to watch in the 2023 Assembly elections. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain the seat, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also a strong contender.

Dubbak Assembly Constituency: The Dubbak Assembly Constituency is a key constituency to watch in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The BJP is hoping to retain the seat, but the TRS is also a strong contender. Sitting Medak MP K. Prabhakar Reddy has been nominated by the party, but Solipeta Sujatha, who contested the by-election after the death of her husband and MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, has been denied a ticket.

Dubbak Assembly Constituency Election: History

The BJP won the seat in the 2020 Assembly elections by defeating the TRS by a narrow margin. However, the TRS has a strong hold on the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, and it is hoping to capitalize on the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP in the 2023 elections.

The outcome of the election in Dubbak constituency is likely to be close. The BJP has a slight edge, but the TRS is not too far behind. The election will be a test of the BJP’s popularity in the state and the TRS’s ability to make a comeback.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

